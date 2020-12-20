Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $32.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE UFS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Domtar by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domtar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

