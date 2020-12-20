Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.24. 1,595,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 286,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.