Dragonchain (DRGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.32 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $22.32 million and $129,134.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00371740 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,488,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

