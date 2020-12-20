DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DURECT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DURECT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 2,513,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

