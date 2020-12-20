Duston Williams Sells 31,277 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NTNX stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

