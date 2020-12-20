Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $164.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.50.

LLY opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

