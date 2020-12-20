Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00142039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00746450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00170455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00075494 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

