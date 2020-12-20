Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.29.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.65 on Wednesday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.