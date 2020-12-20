Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Analysts

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 661,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,541. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

