Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

