Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Set at C$6.00 by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners set a C$6.00 price objective on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGLX. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

