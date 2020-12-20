Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after buying an additional 1,694,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 709,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 783,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 314,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,013. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

