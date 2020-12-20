Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $636.83 million, a PE ratio of -95.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

