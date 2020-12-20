EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.40

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

EVNVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered EVN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private households and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

