Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.80 ($36.24).

ETR:EVT opened at €28.53 ($33.56) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.19 and a 200 day moving average of €23.69. Evotec SE has a 52 week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 52 week high of €26.91 ($31.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.07.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

