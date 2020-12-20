ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,797,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CD opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

