ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

