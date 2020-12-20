Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIE. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.63 ($80.74).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.91.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

