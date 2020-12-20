FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $328,499.53

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $328,499.53 and $65.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

