Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 3,952,977 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 309.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,230,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952,977 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $605,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 325.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,756,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $435,006,000 after buying an additional 2,873,611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 306.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,120,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $592,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 310.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 298.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,490,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,841 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

