Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.47

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 38127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

FSUGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

