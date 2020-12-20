Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

