Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

