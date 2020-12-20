FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

