FY2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

SIS opened at C$14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.03. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The stock has a market cap of C$744.82 million and a PE ratio of 26.34.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.