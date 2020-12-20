Gabelli Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Hold

Gabelli cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assertio will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

