General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. General Mills posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 411,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 6,367,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,222. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

