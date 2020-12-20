Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 upped their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Genesco stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,445.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

