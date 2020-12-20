Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

