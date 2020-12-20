Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

