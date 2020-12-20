GoldMint Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $174,671.54 and $583.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00375620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002333 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

