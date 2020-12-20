Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GRVY opened at $207.52 on Friday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $207.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

