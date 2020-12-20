Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.26% of Paylocity worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock valued at $83,768,795. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $201.79 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 173.96, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

