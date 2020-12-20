Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,625 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $13.45 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.