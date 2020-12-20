Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

