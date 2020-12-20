Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $91.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

