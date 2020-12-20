Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $29.67 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $993.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

