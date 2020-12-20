Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 106.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

