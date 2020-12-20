Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

