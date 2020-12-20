Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

