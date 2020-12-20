Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

