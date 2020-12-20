Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.10 ($66.00).

HLAG opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €63.79 and its 200 day moving average is €56.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

