Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 230,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 62,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.08 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

