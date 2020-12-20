HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

HONE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $619.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

