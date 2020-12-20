Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to $32.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

