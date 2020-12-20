Head to Head Contrast: Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Penn Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 17.87 $4.13 million N/A N/A Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.38 $70.59 million $8.97 1.30

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A -140.23% -107.86% Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

