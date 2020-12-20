Head to Head Contrast: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 3.82 $19.50 million $1.70 11.88 Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.50 $12.71 million $1.95 11.92

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 18.73% 9.17% 1.30% Middlefield Banc 15.31% 6.51% 0.71%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens & Northern and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Citizens & Northern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 30 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben and Chemung County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, it had financial service offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

