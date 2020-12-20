Head to Head Contrast: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

68.6% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $746.37 million 2.01 $61.74 million $2.19 22.46 Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 1.09 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 3 1 0 2.00 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.45, suggesting a potential downside of 85.20%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 8.08% 7.17% 1.71% Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.