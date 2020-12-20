Head-To-Head Survey: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and SFL (NYSE:SFL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFL has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and SFL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.20 SFL $458.85 million 1.62 $89.18 million $1.09 5.72

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A SFL -10.11% 11.31% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 SFL 0 4 1 0 2.20

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 225.35%. SFL has a consensus price target of $11.04, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than SFL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SFL beats Grindrod Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 81 vessels and rigs. It operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

