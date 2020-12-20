Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Quiet Period Will End on December 23rd

Health Assurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HAACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Health Assurance Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAACU opened at $11.36 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.